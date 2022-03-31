Xunlei stock gains on $20M share buyback plan

Mar. 31, 2022 8:10 AM ETXunlei Limited (XNET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chinese tech firm Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) has announced a share repurchase authorization to buyback up to $20M of its shares over the next 12 months.
  • The plan enables repurchase of both ADSs and common shares of XNET. It will be funded from the company’s cash balance.
  • The board will review the program periodically and adjust its size and terms as necessary.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments of ~ $239M, and the balance of bank borrowings was about $20.2M which is used to finance the construction of the company’s R&D and headquarters building.
  • XNET shares up 6.29% pre-market
 
