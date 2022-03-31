Rapid Therapeutics Science to begin trading on 1-for-25 reverse stock split adjusted basis
Mar. 31, 2022 8:16 AM ETRapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (RTSL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTCPK:RTSL) said Thursday it has effected a 1-for-25 reverse split of its common shares in a move to up-list the stock to Nasdaq.
- That means every 25 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of RTSL common stock.
- The shares will begin trading on reverse split adjusted basis beginning this morning, Mar. 31 Thursday.
- “This is an essential part of our ongoing efforts to up-list to the Nasdaq Capital Market and we are very excited to have taken this next step toward that goal,” commented Donal Schmidt, CEO of Rapid Therapeutic, who continued, “We believe that this step has the potential of increasing market awareness and attracting additional investors. Moving forward, we anticipate additional milestones both from a financial and a business perspective with the goal of increasing shareholder value.”
- CUSIP number for the company’s common stock will now be 753431204.
- Press Release