InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) said a phase 3 trial of vilobelimab in mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19 did not show statistical significance in reducing risk of death.

In the phase 3 part of the phase 2/3 study called PANAMO, vilobelimab treatment showed a relative reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality of 23.9% (vilobelimab 31.7% versus placebo 41.6%).

All patients in the study received standard of care.

Meanwhile, a pre-specified analysis of patients from Western European countries (n=209) showed a relative reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality of 43% (vilobelimab 21.2% versus placebo 37.2%), which was in line with the published phase 2 results of the PANAMO study.

"Although the study results in the pre-specified primary outcome analysis were not statistically significant, we believe that data from the study suggest that vilobelimab treatment resulted in a robust signal for survival improvement when compared to placebo, particularly in those patients from Western Europe and those with higher baseline severity," said InflaRx Founder and CEO Niels Riedemann.

The company added that 60-day all-cause mortality, a key secondary goal, showed a continued reduction of mortality in the vilobelimab arm (36.5% vilobelimab versus 47.2% placebo).

In the study, vilobelimab appeared to be safe and well-tolerated.

The company plans to discuss results with regulatory authorities.