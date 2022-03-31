Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) were lower in premarket trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded both stocks, citing a cut to the firm's forecast for PC sales.

Analyst Erik Woodring lowered his rating on Dell to equal weight from overweight and cut HP to underweight from equal weight, noting that data collected over the past couple of months has shown that have resulted in the firm getting "incrementally more cautious" on the IT hardware outlook for the rest of the year.

"We see increasing risk of negative hardware budget revisions, Hardware earnings revisions peaking, and the potential for further multiple compression, which historically has resulted in IT Hardware underperformance," Woodring wrote in a note to clients.

Woodring also cut his price targets on the stocks, lowering Dell to $60 from $66 and HP to $31 from $34.

The analyst added that PC and consumer hardware spending could be pressured as supply improves and demand starts to normalize after two years of "above-trend growth" as a result of the pandemic and expects PC sales to decline 6% year-over-year, versus a prior outlook of 4% growth.

Dell (DELL) shares fell slightly more than 3% to $52.53, while HP (HPQ) shares fell almost 4% to $37.31 in premarket trading.

Year-to-date, Dell shares have fallen nearly 4.5%, while HP has gained slightly more than 2%.

Woodring noted that while enterprise IT hardware spending has shown "greater durability" in 2022 than expected, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising COVID cases in China, inflation and concerns about a recession could hurt IT budgets.

Earlier this month, Evercore upgraded Dell Technologies (DELL) to outperform, citing several factors, including the company's "very conservative" forecast for its 2023 fiscal year.