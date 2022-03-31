Tencent acquires 4.3% stake in cloud-based platform developer, Zenvia
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) announced a 10.2% stake (of its Class A shares) acquired by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) through its Class A shares ownership, as per a recent SEC filing.
- Tencent now indirectly owns 1.795M Class A shares which marks a 4.3% of total shares.
- Quick look at Zenvia ownership structure:
- "We see first-hand the buoyant demand for platforms enabling enterprises to digitally communicate with their customers in emerging markets. And we are optimistic about Zenvia's migration from an SMS-centric business model toward a software as a service subscription business model, based in part on pattern recognition from Tencent's own evolution from an SMS-driven business model in the early 2000s to the breadth of services Tencent provides today," Managing Director of Tencent Investment Mr. Levin Yao commented.