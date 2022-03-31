Faraday Future receives SEC subpoena over former financial statements

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) disclosed in SEC filing that some of its employees and members of the management team received a subpoena from the SEC. The notice showed the SEC had started a formal probe into a company review that had identified certain inaccurate statements made by its employees to investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) said it would miss the deadline for filing its 2021 annual report with the SEC due to delays caused by the internal investigation. The internal review by the company in February revealed inaccuracies, but rejected fraud claims made by a short-selling firm.

Looking back at its prior quarters, the company disclosed that it expects its operating loss to increase to approximately $186M during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and that it saw a net loss of approximately $304M for the period. The company expects its total assets to be reported at approximately $1B, which includes approximately $666M of cash and cash equivalents.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) fell 1.94% in premarket action after shedding 9.47% on Wednesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on FFIE has been at Strong Sell since November.