Boeing (NYSE:BA) said ASL Aviation placed an order for as many as 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters; the agreement is for 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights.

The order is ASL's second for the 737-800BCF, and including options will bring the group's total 737-800BCF orders and commitments with Boeing to 40 aircraft.

"The 737-800BCF offers increased reliability and performance, and equally its lower fuel burn reduces our environmental footprint," ASL Aviation CEO Dave Andrew said.

Separately, Ryanair Michael O'Leary reportedly said he is prepared to skip a chance to buy the Boeing 737 MAX 10 following a recent public dispute over pricing, but will meet for further talks in April.

Boeing is "dealing with a backlog of deliveries, 777 issues, design delays or certification delays on the MAX 10. They have a whole heap of problems," O'Leary told Reuters.

China Southern Airlines said Wednesday it plans to take delivery of 103 MAX jets through 2023, including 39 this year.