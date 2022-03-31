U.S. natural gas producer Ascent Resources said to prepare for IPO
Mar. 31, 2022 8:30 AM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ascent Resources is said to prepare for an IPO could that could value the U.S. natural gas producer at about $6B.
- Ascent, which is owned by private equity firms Energy & Minerals Group and First Reserve Group, is working with Citi and Barclays on an IPO, according to a Reuters report. Ascent may confidentially register its IPO with the SEC as soon as next month for a potential listing in the second half of the year.
- The report comes after Bloomberg on Friday reported that Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) had discussed merging with Ascent Resources. A merger with Ascent Resources would value the combined company at ~$8 billion. Gulfport and Ascent are both active in the gas-rich Utica Shale of Ohio.
- Reuters reported that while Gulfport (GPOR) and Ascent had held talks "sporadically" since the end of last year, the discussions have broken down over valuation expectations.
- Gulfport Energy recently reported in-line Q4 results while guiding FY 2022 production lower.