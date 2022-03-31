Jobless claims up 14K to 202K
Mar. 31, 2022
- Initial Jobless Claims: +14K to 202K vs. 195K consensus and 188K prior (revised from 187K).
- 4-week moving average was 208,500, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average of 212,000.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9% for the week ended Mar. 19, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 195,460 in the week ended Mar. 26, a decrease of 13,121 (or 7.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an decrease of 777 (or -0.4 percent) from the previous week. There were 723,653 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.307M vs. 1.350M prior and 1.342M consensus.