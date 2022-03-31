Jobless claims up 14K to 202K

Mar. 31, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Application for benefits

KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +14K to 202K vs. 195K consensus and 188K prior (revised from 187K).
  • 4-week moving average was 208,500, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average of 212,000.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9% for the week ended Mar. 19, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 195,460 in the week ended Mar. 26, a decrease of 13,121 (or 7.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an decrease of 777 (or -0.4 percent) from the previous week. There were 723,653 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.307M vs. 1.350M prior and 1.342M consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.