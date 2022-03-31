Academy Sports and Outdoors is the top sporting goods retail stock at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer weighed in on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) after the retailer beat estimates with its Q4 earnings report and issued solid guidance for the current year.

Analyst Brian Nagel and team reiterated an Outperform rating on ASO after saying they looked very favorably upon the better-than-expected results.

"Under the guidance of new senior leadership, over the past several quarters, the business model of ASO has been repositioned and strengthened significantly. Recent results reflect well benefits of internal efforts of ASO, bolstered by still meaningful tailwinds, within sporting goods retail. We are increasingly optimistic that ASO remains in the still early stages of structural improvement and view shares as meaningfully under-appreciating the now much stronger sales and profit potential of Academy."

After digging through the entire sporting good retail sector, Oppenheimer called Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) its preferred investment play.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) rose 0.87% premarket to $39.51. Oppenheimer has a price target of $50 on the stock.

Read a breakdown of the Q4 ASO numbers.

Dig through the ASO earnings call transcript.