SURF, FREY and CPSH among pre market gainers
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) +45% meets key goal for ovarian cancer therapy in late-stage trial.
- Longeveron (LGVN) +36% publishes peer reviewed study of phase 1 trial results of Lomecel-B for alzheimer’s disease in alzheimer’s & dementia: the journal of the alzheimer’s association.
- Inspirato (ISPO) +30%.
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) +27% on Q4 results.
- Renalytix (RNLX) +16% on launching $30M financing package.
- Dare Bioscience (DARE) +14% Organon in pact with Daré Bioscience for Xaciato.
- Surface Oncology (SURF) +12% achieves $30 million milestone with first patient dosed in GlaxoSmithKline phase 1 study.
- Cepton (CPTN) +10%.
- CPS Technologies (CPSH) +9%.
- Redwire (RDW) +8%.
- KULR Technology (KULR) +8% provides lithium-Ion cell testing Services to NASA for upcoming Artemis Program.
- Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) +8%.
- Orbital Energy (OEG) +8% on Q4 results.
- FREYR Battery FREY +7% after CNBC guest promotion.
- Weibo (WB) +7% on $500M share repurchase program.
- AppHarvest (APPH) +7% after CNBC guest promotion.
- Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +7% approves $1B share repurchase program.
- Digital Brands (DBGI) +4%.
- Xunlei (XNET) +6% on $20M share buyback plan.
- Team (TISI) +4%.