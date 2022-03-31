Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals to acquire additional 20% interest in holder of silver–zinc projects
Mar. 31, 2022 8:38 AM ETMegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (WALRF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals (OTCPK:WALRF) signs share purchase deal with BC Co. to acquire additional 20% stakes in the company.
- Currently, Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals holds 60% of the BC Co, which will now be increased to 80% post this transaction.
- BC Co owns a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver–zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver–Zinc Project.
- Consideration: MegaWatt will acquire an additional 20% of BC Co in consideration for the issuance of 7.5M of WALRF shares priced at $0.13 each. That compares to stock's last close of $0.11.
- Closing of the transaction is expected on April 15, 2022.