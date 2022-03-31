Five Below rallies after Citi upgrades to a buy rating on store growth plan

Citi upgraded Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to a Buy rating after having the retailer set at Hold.

The firm walked away from Five Below's (FIVE) Investor Day event impressed with the growth potential laid out by the management team.

Analyst Paul Lejuez: "We believe this underscores FIVE’s still very long runway for growth, fueled by highly productive and profitable store expansion (store goal raised from 2,500 to 3,500 vs. 1,190 in F21) and opportunity to drive comps through its Five Beyond concept, store remodels and capitalizing on new trends."

Lejuez also said that Five Below (FIVE) is resonating with younger consumers. "We expect FIVE to continue benefitting from being a go-to destination for teens/tweens, consistently taking advantage on new trends that arise," he noted.

Citi pushed its price target on Five Below (FIVE) up to $205.

Shares of FIVE jumped 2.37% premarket to $164.00.

Five Below (FIVE) was viewed favorably by Morgan Stanley earlier on Thursday.

