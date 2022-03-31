Bunker Hill announces equity issuance to Teck Resources
Mar. 31, 2022 8:42 AM ETBunker Hill Mining Corp. (BHLL), TECKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bunker Hill Mining (OTCQB:BHLL) reached an agreement with Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) subsidiary for satisfying the remaining purchase price for the Pend Oreille Mill, for which an executed Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement was announced on Mar.7 in an equity issuance.
- Under the agreement, a total purchase price of $2.75M is to be paid to Teck in cash or $3M in cash and shares; non-refundable deposit of $500K was paid earlier towards the purchase price.
- "With the Trail Smelter as the natural home for Bunker Hill’s future concentrate production, we are excited to lay the groundwork for a potential long-term offtake relationship and broader strategic partnership with Teck," CEO Sam Ash commented.
- Teck has agreed to a non-brokered equity issuance to satisfy the remaining portion of the purchase price; it will receive 10.4M units priced at C$0.30.
- Each unit consists of one share and one warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to acquire one share at C$0.37/share for three years.
- The equity issuance is expected to close on or about Apr.15.
- The company has also agreed to grant Teck an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the zinc and lead concentrate production from the Bunker Hill Mine for an initial term of 5 years after the mine has commenced production of concentrates; option will be exercisable at Teck's election until Mar. 31, 2023.