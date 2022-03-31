Intel confirms acquisition of Israeli cloud service startup Granulate, terms not disclosed
Mar. 31, 2022 8:46 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has signed an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software.
- The acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs.
- Deal terms are not being disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Upon closing, Granulate’s approximately 120 employees will join Intel’s Datacenter and AI business unit.
- Shares +0.08% premarket.
- Previously: Intel to buy Israeli cloud service startup Granulate for $650M (March 23)
- Check the latest analysis on stock here.