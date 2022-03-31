Intel confirms acquisition of Israeli cloud service startup Granulate, terms not disclosed

Mar. 31, 2022

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has signed an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software.
  • The acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs.
  • Deal terms are not being disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Upon closing, Granulate’s approximately 120 employees will join Intel’s Datacenter and AI business unit.
  • Shares +0.08% premarket.
