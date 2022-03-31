Intercontinental Exchange to launch mortgage futures contracts
Mar. 31, 2022 8:51 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) said Thursday it's planning to launch its first mortgage futures contracts on June 13.
- The futures contracts will be cash-settled and based on the ICE U.S. Conforming 30-year Fixed Mortgage Rate Lock Index and the ICE U.S. Jumbo 30-year Fixed Mortgage Rate Lock Index.
- The indices track U.S. residential mortgage loan applications where borrowers and lenders have committed to lock-in the interest rate prior to closing, the company said.
- “As inflationary pressures challenge all major economies and interest rates are being changed more frequently, we believe these mortgage futures will provide a better hedge to manage portfolio exposure to U.S. residential mortgage rates,” said ICE Futures U.S. Chief Operating Officer David Farrell.
- On Monday, Intercontinental Exchange launched renewable volume obligation futures.