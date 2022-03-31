KULR Technology provides lithium-ion cell testing services to NASA for Artemis program

Mar. 31, 2022 8:53 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) trades 8.2% higher premarket after it received a battery safety contract with NASA for testing its lithium-ion cells going into future battery packs designed for the Artemis Program, a series of U.S.-led international human spaceflight programs.
  • The first launch of the program, the Artemis-I, is scheduled for May 2022.
  • The company performed the tests on cells in reserve for upcoming Artemis missions as well as other pending critical manned space voyages; cells used on the missions are required to meet certification to NASA's specification for manned flight, EP-WI-037.
  • Testing cells to the NASA flight specification EP-WI-037 translates into mission readiness for the country’s astronauts and military aviators.
  • The company looks forward to providing important news about further testing awards throughout 2022.
