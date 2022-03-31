IQ, FUTU and VYNT among pre market losers
- Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) -25% on Q4 results.
- UiPath (PATH) -19% on Q4 results.
- Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) -18% on Q4 results.
- Sharecare (SHCR) -15% on Q4 results.
- InflaRx (IFRX) -13% vilobelimab fails to show statistical significance in severe COVID patients in trial.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) -13% on FY results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) -11% provides update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.
- Vyant Bio (VYNT) -9%.
- Lottery.com (LTRY) -8% on Q4 results.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) -8%.
- U.S. Well Services (USWS) -7% on Q4 results.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) -7%.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) -6%.
- Guardforce (GFAI) -6%. on FY results.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) -5%.
- Tempur Sealy International (TPX) -5% foresees Q1 revenue below consensus.