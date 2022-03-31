Cidara doses first group in phase 1 trial of CD388 for treating/preventing influenza

Mar. 31, 2022

  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) dosed the first cohort of healthy volunteers in a phase 1 trial of its antiviral immunotherapy CD388 for preventing seasonal and pandemic influenza.
  • The study is being conducted under an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals to develop and sell Cidara’s Cloudbreak drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs), such as CD388, for preventing and treating seasonal and pandemic influenza.
  • The early-stage trial, which dosed its first healthy volunteer in mid-March, is to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of CD388 in healthy people.
  • The trial is advancing to dosing subsequent groups.
  • Initial data from the study is expected in H2 2022.
