Cidara doses first group in phase 1 trial of CD388 for treating/preventing influenza
Mar. 31, 2022 9:53 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)JNJBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) dosed the first cohort of healthy volunteers in a phase 1 trial of its antiviral immunotherapy CD388 for preventing seasonal and pandemic influenza.
- The study is being conducted under an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals to develop and sell Cidara’s Cloudbreak drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs), such as CD388, for preventing and treating seasonal and pandemic influenza.
- The early-stage trial, which dosed its first healthy volunteer in mid-March, is to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of CD388 in healthy people.
- The trial is advancing to dosing subsequent groups.
- Initial data from the study is expected in H2 2022.