S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones look for direction as oil sinks

Investors took a wait-and-see attitude at the start of Thursday's trading, looking for direction after a mild bout of profit taking the day before. The major U.S. equity indices have been consolidating gains posted over the past few weeks, which, earlier this week, had taken the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their highest levels in over two months.

In early trading, Dow Jones (DJI) is -0.3%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) is -0.2%, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is +0.1%.

Oil prices sank again in early trading, falling below $103 per barrel. Crude slipped about 5% as the Biden administration is deliberating a plan to release around 180M barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Investors still have a sharp eye on the yield curve, as the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields continue to threaten inversion. The spread between the yields has fallen to a couple basis points.

The U.S. 10-year yield has slid three basis points down to 2.33%. Meanwhile, the U.S. 2-year yield has dipped two basis points to 2.31%.

In economic news, Wall Street digested new weekly jobless claims data, leading up to Friday's job report. The jobless claims 4-week average fell to 208,500 for the Mar. 26 week, down from the prior week’s 212,000. Market participants continue to focus on the upcoming monthly jobs report, as that data can provides a good snapshot of the current economy.

The employment numbers will also play into predictions related to the Federal Reserve. At this point, the research team at UBS said it now expects a 50 basis-point rate hike at both the Fed's May and June meetings.

“As has been our call since early December, we expect the FOMC to announce balance sheet runoff at the May FOMC meeting too," UBS stated in a note. "A 50 bp rate hike plus an announcement of balance sheet runoff at the May meeting could result in the most hawkish single meeting outcome of this normalization cycle.”

See below the YTD performance chart of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq Composite.