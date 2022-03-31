Chipotle plans to test RFID tracking to improve food safety
Mar. 31, 2022 8:58 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) announced that it will be one of the first restaurant companies to pilot a RFID label system to optimize operations and trace ingredients from suppliers at select restaurants.
- The chain will testing radio-frequency identification technology to enhance its traceability and inventory systems at its Chicago distribution center and approximately 200 restaurants in the greater Chicago area.
- The company said it has worked closely with the Auburn University RFID Lab to refine the pilot program, which is being tested on meat, dairy, and avocados from five Chipotle (CMG) suppliers. Ingredients in the test arrive at Chipotle (CMG) restaurants affixed with RFID enabled case labels and are scanned by RFID readers, which complement existing scanners in the restaurants, requiring minimal incremental investment. The tech-enabled traceability system is designed to allow the company to act on food safety and quality concerns swiftly, efficiently, and precisely.
- In the past, Chipotle (CMG) has generated an outsized amount of attention to select food safety incidents.
- Earlier: Chipotle rolls out more price increases as it looks to protect margins