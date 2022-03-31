MedAvail Holdings prices $50M direct stock offering
Mar. 31, 2022 8:59 AM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc (MDVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stated Thursday it has entered into direct stock offering of $50M in a private placement deal.
- The offering will see the issuance of 47.1M shares priced at $1.0625 each with 0.5 of warrant for each share, exercisable as a whole to purchase an additional share at $1.25.
- MedAvail said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund its strategic initiatives.
- First closing of the transaction is expected by Apr. 1, 2022.
- Stock is down 10% in premarket trading.
