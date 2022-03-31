MedAvail Holdings prices $50M direct stock offering

Mar. 31, 2022 8:59 AM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc (MDVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stated Thursday it has entered into direct stock offering of $50M in a private placement deal.
  • The offering will see the issuance of 47.1M shares priced at $1.0625 each with 0.5 of warrant for each share, exercisable as a whole to purchase an additional share at $1.25.
  • MedAvail said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund its strategic initiatives.
  • First closing of the transaction is expected by Apr. 1, 2022.
  • Stock is down 10% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier (Mar. 24): MedAvail Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.38, revenue of $7.28M
