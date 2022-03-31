Sesen Bio updates on resubmission plans for Vicineum marketing application
Mar. 31, 2022 9:05 AM ETSesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clinical-stage biotech, Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN), is trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after the company updated on its resubmission plans for Vicineum, an investigational therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Last year, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum, citing the need for additional data and analyses.
- During a Type C Meeting with the company on March 28, the FDA agreed to most of the elements that the company plans to include in a future additional Phase 3 trial in support of the resubmission of the BLA, Sesen Bio (SESN) said in an SEC filing.
- “The Company plans to further engage the FDA in the coming months to align on the remaining outstanding items related to the additional Phase 3 clinical trial,” it added.
- Following the regulatory setback in August, Sesen Bio (SESN) cut its workforce by nearly 35% in a bid to save costs.