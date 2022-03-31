Sesen Bio updates on resubmission plans for Vicineum marketing application

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN), is trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after the company updated on its resubmission plans for Vicineum, an investigational therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • Last year, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum, citing the need for additional data and analyses.
  • During a Type C Meeting with the company on March 28, the FDA agreed to most of the elements that the company plans to include in a future additional Phase 3 trial in support of the resubmission of the BLA, Sesen Bio (SESN) said in an SEC filing.
  • “The Company plans to further engage the FDA in the coming months to align on the remaining outstanding items related to the additional Phase 3 clinical trial,” it added.
  • Following the regulatory setback in August, Sesen Bio (SESN) cut its workforce by nearly 35% in a bid to save costs.
