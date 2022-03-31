Oncolytics Biotech stock rises 11% on positive safety data from colorectal cancer therapy
Mar. 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)ROGBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is trading ~11% higher premarket after it said no safety concerns were noted in the three-patient colorectal cancer group in phase 1/2 trial testing its drug, pelareorep in combination with Roche's (ROG) atezolizumab.
- The company said an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board reviewing the drug also recommended that the study proceed as planned.
- The early-to-mid stage study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the company's drug in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal, and advanced anal cancers.
- The study, which is being managed by academic cooperative medical oncology group AIO, is being conducted in 14 clinical trial sites across Germany.
- In early February, the safety board had cleared its combination therapy for pancreatic cancer group.
- The trial's anal cancer group does not include safety run-ins and are proceeding as planned, the company said.