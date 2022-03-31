Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) ticked higher in premarket trading after large holder WindAcre appeared to have exited its swap position on the TV/Internet measurements company after the company agreed to a $28/share sale to Elliott/Brookfield Management (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday.

WindAcre has a 9.6% stake in Nielsen, though it disclosed earlier this month that it had a swap position that gave the investor economic exposure equivalent to another 14.4%. WindAcre disclosed in a amended 13/D filing on Wednesday that it apparently exited the swap position.

"Except as described herein, the Reporting Persons have no contracts, arrangements, understandings or relationships with respect to the securities of the Issuer," according to the filing.

The disclosure comes as WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott/BAM's earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.

WindAcre was notified of the new deal ahead of time, though it hasn't said whether it supports a transaction, the WSJ said on Tuesday, citing people familiar.

WindAcre said in the filing on Wednesday that it was evaluating "potential courses of actions" with respect to the transaction.

WindAcre CEO Snehal Amin didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

