OPEC+ sets May targets, production growth to step up to 430kb/d MoM

Thursday's OPEC Ministerial meeting lasted only 12 minutes; however, a baseline adjustment resulted in May production growth targets rising ~430kb/d MoM, following several months of ~400kb/d increases. The baseline adjustment was detailed 8 months ago; however, the group has been a serial underperformer, suggesting the increased growth target will have little impact on supply balances:

In line with recent statements, the group indicated, "continuing oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook pointed to a well-balanced market, and that current volatility is not caused by fundamentals, but by ongoing geopolitical developments." Suggesting that key members Saudi (ARMCO) and the UAE are unlikely to break from the previously outlined plan.

Later Thursday, the White House is set to address "Putin's price hike," (USO) (XLE) and the President is expected to release ~180mb from the SPR (~32%). This would reportedly come in addition to previously announced releases, totaling 260mb, or ~45% of the existing reserve.