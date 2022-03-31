Papa John's in strategic refranchising agreement with Sun for pushing domestic development
Mar. 31, 2022 9:15 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) refranchised its majority stake in a JV between Papa Johns and Blue and Silver Ventures; Sun, multi-brand franchisee operator and one of Papa Johns largest domestic franchise partners, has assumed control of 90 Papa Johns restaurants in Texas.
- Under the earlier agreement between Papa Johns and Sun, the latter will open 100 new restaurants across high-growth markets, including in Texas, by 2029 besides the acquired restaurants.
- Blue and Silver Ventures continues to be a limited partner in the venture and their share of ownership remains unchanged.
- Transaction financial terms remain undisclosed.
- The agreement continues a rapid acceleration of unit growth and development activity by Papa John's in the U.S. and across the globe.