Broadcom announces refinancing of debt
Mar. 31, 2022 9:15 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) intends to offer senior unsecured notes due 2029 and senior notes due 2032 in a private placement.
- The New Notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the company.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem in full its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026, including accrued and unpaid interest.
- The company intends to commence exchange offers with respect to certain series of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding notes maturing between 2027 and 2032 for a new series of senior notes maturing in 2037.
- The Exchange offers are expected to expire on or about April 27, 2022.
- Shares up 0.4% premarket.