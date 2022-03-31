Broadcom announces refinancing of debt

Mar. 31, 2022 9:15 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) intends to offer senior unsecured notes due 2029 and senior notes due 2032 in a private placement.
  • The New Notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the company.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem in full its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026, including accrued and unpaid interest.
  • The company intends to commence exchange offers with respect to certain series of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding notes maturing between 2027 and 2032 for a new series of senior notes maturing in 2037.
  • The Exchange offers are expected to expire on or about April 27, 2022.
  • Shares up 0.4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.