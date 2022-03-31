Apple reportedly looking at China as an iPhone memory chip source
Mar. 31, 2022 9:18 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MU, SSNLF, FBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly looking at China and other locations for potential sources of iPhone memory chips due to supply disruptions at one of its long-time component providers.
- According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple (AAPL) is considering using suppliers in China for the first time after Japan's Kioxia Holdings had to ditch a large number of memory chips that had become contaminated during the manufacturing process. Apple (AAPL) also uses chips produced by Micron Technology (MU) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), but is reportedly looking to diversify its supplier base in response to ongoing issues affecting the semiconductor industry.
- Apple (AAPL) is said to be testing NAND flash memory chips made by Yangtze Memory Technologies, which itself is owned by Tsinghua Unigroup. However, any such tie-up could be met with some criticism due to the Chinese company's connections with the Beijing government.
