SOS stock slumps on ~$20M ADSs offering
Mar. 31, 2022 9:18 AM ETSOS Limited (SOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares have dropped ~37% pre-market after the blockchain-based marketing solution provider priced its ~$20M securities offering.
- The firm has agreed to offer 35.75M ADSs at $0.56 each for an estimated gross proceeds of $20.02M.
- Each ADS represents 10 Class A Ordinary Shares.
- Offering is expected to close on Apr. 4, 2022. Proceeds will be used to develop SOS's business in North America as well as for working capital and general corporate use.
- Additionally, the firm has agreed to voluntarily reduce the exercise price of the ADS purchase warrants issued on Feb. 17, 2021, Feb. 22, 2021, Mar. 1, 2021 and Apr. 1, 2021 to $0.56/share.