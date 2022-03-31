Nitches will retire ~80% of its outstanding shares

Mar. 31, 2022 9:20 AM ETNitches Inc. (NICH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nitches (OTCPK:NICH) has announced 189M of common shares which are in the process of being returned and cancelled, which reduces the company's outstanding common shares to 39,659,644 from 229,659,644.
  • The Co. reached an agreement with two shareholders that will result in the retirement of around 80% of its common shares.
  • Nitches is also negotiating to reduce some of the company's debt to a more standard note of a 50% discount to market.
  • "Our company takes great pride in being an excellent corporate citizen and conducting ourselves with exemplary integrity and ethics in our business and relations with all stakeholders." said John Morgan, Nitches CEO.
