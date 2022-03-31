IMAC Holdings reports 26% growth in fourth quarter's revenue: Prelim
Mar. 31, 2022 9:22 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) reported Thursday preliminary estimates of 4Q21 with revenue of $4.37M (+26% Y/Y).
- With this, the company's full-year revenue reaches $14.39M (+12% Y/Y) attributing the increase to a combination of acquisitions, same-store growth, and the opening of retail chiropractic clinics.
- IMAC Regeneration Center total visits for the quarter were 41,898, up 9.7% Y/Y.
- "The fourth quarter of 2021 was productive. We started the quarter with the acquisition of Louisiana Orthopaedic and Spine Institute which we expect to be our largest clinic by the second half of 2022. And by the end of the quarter, we delivered 26% revenue growth on a 9.7% increase of patients visits compared to Q4 of 2020," said IMAC CEO Jeffrey Ervin.
- During Q4, IMAC Holdings expanded southeastern presence with acquisition of Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- The company ended the year with $7.1M in cash and cash equivalents.
- IMAC said it has filed an extension to complete its 10K filing for final results.
- Earlier (Feb. 9): Ben Lerner to join IMAC as COO