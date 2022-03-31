Blue Diamond Ventures appoints new CEO

Mar. 31, 2022
  • Blue Diamond Ventures (OTCPK:BLDV) has appointed Yale Peebles as the CEO.
  • Former CEO, Josh Alper will continue as Chief Strategy Officer.
  • All other Officers and Directors will remain unchanged.
  • Todd Scattini, Chairman of BLDV and Global CEO of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC said, "Yale has been evaluating the cannabis industry and the evolution of BLDV for nearly a year. He has set forth a vision that will realize the full potential of what BLDV can offer and establish us as a leading resource in the cannabis industry."
