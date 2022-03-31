New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) says it has filed applications with U.S. regulators to construct and operate a new liquefied natural gas export facility off the coast of Louisiana with a capacity of exporting 145B cf/year of natural gas.

New Fortress plans to finance the project itself, but it did not disclose the cost; the company hopes to have the plant running as soon as Q1 2023.

The project would be located in federal waters 16 miles off the southeast coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and will access abundant U.S. gas supply by leveraging existing infrastructure.

New Fortress Chairman and CEO Wes Edens said its Fast LNG plant design will "enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule."

New Fortress previously reached a preliminary deal to use its Fast LNG processing technology for a project with Italy's Eni off the coast of Congo.