  • An analysis of a phase 3 trial found that Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder treatment Uplizna (inebilizymab) is effective for treating patients after one attack.
  • Results showed among those with one attack prior to study initiation, 4.2% treated with Uplizna experienced an attack compared to 23.1% of those on placebo.
  • Among those with more than one attack prior to the study, 12.4% of those on Uplinza experienced an attack compared to 48.7% in the placebo group.
  • Uplinza was approved in 2020.
  • Neuromyelitis optica is a central nervous system disorder that primarily affects the eye nerves and the spinal cord (myelitis).
