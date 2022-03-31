Horizon Therapeutics neuromyelitis drug Uplizna effective in analysis
Mar. 31, 2022 9:29 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An analysis of a phase 3 trial found that Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder treatment Uplizna (inebilizymab) is effective for treating patients after one attack.
- Results showed among those with one attack prior to study initiation, 4.2% treated with Uplizna experienced an attack compared to 23.1% of those on placebo.
- Among those with more than one attack prior to the study, 12.4% of those on Uplinza experienced an attack compared to 48.7% in the placebo group.
- Uplinza was approved in 2020.
- Neuromyelitis optica is a central nervous system disorder that primarily affects the eye nerves and the spinal cord (myelitis).
