Starwood Property stock edges higher after Raymond James upgrades to Strong Buy

  • Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD) shares are trading slightly higher by 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday after Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upped the mortgage REIT to Strong Buy from Outperform.
  • The analyst pointed to the REIT's strength across multiple business segments and expects portfolio returns and fair value to increase as affordable housing rents get boosted, according to a note written to clients.
  • For 2022, Laws had lowered his distributable earnings estimate to $2.05 per share from $2.19 in the prior view. Meanwhile, five analysts are expecting 2022 EPS of $2.17, a Y/Y decline of 17.6%.
  • "We expect new originations and investments in CRE, infrastructure and residential loans to remain strong and drive portfolio and net interest income growth," Laws explained.
  • Raymond James' Strong Buy rating comes as Wall Street Analysts screen the stock with a Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Buy).
  • Some of STWD's rivals include: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Brightspire Capital (BRSP), Ladder Capital (LADR), Hannon Armstrong (HASI), DigitalBridge (DBRG) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI).
  • In the beginning of January, Starwood Property Trust stock gained after CNBC mention.
