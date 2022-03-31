Starwood Property stock edges higher after Raymond James upgrades to Strong Buy
Mar. 31, 2022 9:27 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)BXMT, BRSP, LADR, HASI, DBRG, ARIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD) shares are trading slightly higher by 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday after Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upped the mortgage REIT to Strong Buy from Outperform.
- The analyst pointed to the REIT's strength across multiple business segments and expects portfolio returns and fair value to increase as affordable housing rents get boosted, according to a note written to clients.
- For 2022, Laws had lowered his distributable earnings estimate to $2.05 per share from $2.19 in the prior view. Meanwhile, five analysts are expecting 2022 EPS of $2.17, a Y/Y decline of 17.6%.
- "We expect new originations and investments in CRE, infrastructure and residential loans to remain strong and drive portfolio and net interest income growth," Laws explained.
- Raymond James' Strong Buy rating comes as Wall Street Analysts screen the stock with a Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Buy).
- Some of STWD's rivals include: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Brightspire Capital (BRSP), Ladder Capital (LADR), Hannon Armstrong (HASI), DigitalBridge (DBRG) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI).
- In the beginning of January, Starwood Property Trust stock gained after CNBC mention.