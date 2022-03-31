Evolus enrolls 1st patient in study of 'extra-strength' dose of Botox rival Jeuveau
Mar. 31, 2022 12:40 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical aesthetics company Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) enrolled its first patient in a phase 2 study evaluating an "extra-strength" dose for extended duration of Jeuveau, its flagship neurotoxin drug to treat forehead wrinkles and frown lines.
- Jeuveau competes with Botox, made by AbbVie's unit Allergan.
- The double blind, randomized study will follow 150 patients for up to 12 months.
- Study will consist of two active controls - the currently approved 20 units of Jeuveau and 20 units of Botox Cosmetic which will be compared to 40 units of "extra-strength" Jeuveau.
- “While many of our customers believe the original strength, 20-unit dose of Jeuveau will comprise a majority of their use, clinicians have voiced the desire for an ‘extra-strength’ dose option as well," said Evolus CEO David Moatazedi.
- Evolus expects to complete the study in H1 2023.