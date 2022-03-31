Sorrento granted FDA clearance to start late-stage trial for COVID-19 therapy
Mar. 31, 2022 9:29 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- San Diego, California-based biotech, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its request to begin a Phase 3 trial for Abivertinib, an experimental therapy for COVID-19.
- The trial designed to study Abivertinib as a potential therapy for severe COVID-19 is expected to proceed in two phases across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, the company said. The initial run-in will be focused on identifying the recommended Phase 3 dose.
- “We are encouraged by the results from our Phase 2 study, and excited to move Abivertinib to the next stage to help these patients who have no good alternatives,” Chief Executive Henry Ji.
- According to early results from two mid-stage trials, the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who received the oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, were up to 5-fold more likely to benefit from the therapy, compared to those who underwent low flow supplementation.