CleanSpark expands Texas mining operations with up to 500 MW of renewable power
Mar. 31, 2022 9:29 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it signed an agreement with Houston-based Lancium to secure an initial 200 MW at Lancium's renewably-powered datacenters in West Texas, with an option to add 300 MW more in the future.
- Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition with its Clean Campuses located in regions with access to low-cost renewable energy.
- Approx. 50 MW of purchased capacity is expected to be operational by Dec.31, 2022 while remaining to be operational during Spring 2023.
- Post utilization of this capacity, CleanSpark will add an estimated 16.0 EH/s to its current forecasted hashrate of 4.0 EH/s.
- As of Feb.28, CleanSpark has 22K+ bitcoin mining machines in operation, with 20K+ Bitmain S19 series rigs pending delivery and deployment in batches through October 2022.