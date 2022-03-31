Maris-Tech receives $68K order for video recording, interrogation system tech
Mar. 31, 2022 9:31 AM ETMaris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) said Thursday it received a ~$68K purchase order from Goldtec Technologies to supply an advanced video recording and interrogation system technology to a defense organization.
- MTEK is collaborating with military digital video recorders, a business division of Goldtec, to jointly develop the new video technology.
- The new product will be based on MTEK's Neptune Pro, an intelligent video surveillance solution.
- The joint product will be marketed to defense and surveillance applications that seek to use advanced video display and digital recording systems in low latency.