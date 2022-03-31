Cybin announces start of Kernel Flow headset study testing ketamine effect on brain

Mar. 31, 2022 9:35 AM ETCybin, Inc. (CYBN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Stroke, synapses and neurnons interaction

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) said the first study visit was conducted in its sponsored study evaluating Kernel’s neuroimaging headset Flow to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effects on the brain.
  • "By deploying the innovative Flow technology, this is the first time any company has had the ability to collect and quantify longitudinal brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience," said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale.
  • The company said that in the four-week study participants will receive either a low dose of ketamine or placebo while wearing the Flow headset, which is equipped with hi-tech sensors to record brain activity and will report their experience using questionnaires and assessments during study visits and at follow-up.
  • The trial will also evaluate brain activity before and after administrating the study agents.
  • CYBN +2.35% to $0.82 premarket March 31
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.