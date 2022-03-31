Cybin announces start of Kernel Flow headset study testing ketamine effect on brain
Mar. 31, 2022 9:35 AM ETCybin, Inc. (CYBN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) said the first study visit was conducted in its sponsored study evaluating Kernel’s neuroimaging headset Flow to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effects on the brain.
- "By deploying the innovative Flow technology, this is the first time any company has had the ability to collect and quantify longitudinal brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience," said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale.
- The company said that in the four-week study participants will receive either a low dose of ketamine or placebo while wearing the Flow headset, which is equipped with hi-tech sensors to record brain activity and will report their experience using questionnaires and assessments during study visits and at follow-up.
- The trial will also evaluate brain activity before and after administrating the study agents.
- CYBN +2.35% to $0.82 premarket March 31