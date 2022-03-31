Genprex's begins patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 trial testing lung cancer therapy
Mar. 31, 2022 9:40 AM ETGenprex, Inc. (GNPX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) said it was opening patient enrollment for Phase 1/2 trial testing its lead drug candidate, Reqorsa in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The trial , dubbed Acclaim-2, will test the combination therapy in patients with late-stage NSCLC, whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda.
- Genprex received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Fast Track Designation for treatment of the Acclaim-1 patient population in 2021.
- The company said it expects to complete the Phase 1 portion of Acclaim-2 by the end of Q1 2023.
- Preclinical data showed that Reqorsa combined with Keytruda was more effective than Keytruda alone in increasing the survival of mice with a humanized immune system that had metastatic lung cancer.
- The Company expects the Phase 1 portion of the trial to enroll up to 30 patients, while the Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to enroll about 126 patients.
- GNPX shares rose 1.5%.