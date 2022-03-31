TD Auto Finance introduces real-time payments for dealers

Mar. 31, 2022 9:39 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • TD Auto Finance, a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), on Thursday rolled out real-time payments for its network of dealers.
  • The indirect auto lender can now fund dealers as contracts are booked throughout the day, rather than sending batch payments overnight via ACH, the company said.
  • The move comes after TD Auto Finance first introduced real-time payments in Oct. 2021 to a pilot group of dealers. The nationwide rollout will be available in phases over the coming weeks to dealers whose banks are live on the RTP® network, the real-time payment system from The Clearing House.
  • "Our goal with real-time payments is to make life easier for dealers by eliminating the need to wait for payments overnight and giving them maximum confidence in their cash position and ability to operate their business," said Andrew Stuart, president and CEO of TD Auto Finance.
  • Previously, (March 25) TD Bank announced institutional NVCC preferred stock issue.
