Russia to halt gas if buyers don't pay rubles starting Friday - Putin
Mar. 31, 2022 9:41 AM ETLNG, SHEL, EQNR, VET, NRTBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor111 Comments
- Thursday Morning it was reported that Putin will require payment for Russian gas in rubles, and that gas exports will be halted if ruble payments are not made.
- The Russian President has reportedly signed the order and the new gas trading rules will become effective April 1st; special ruble accounts are to be opened with Gazprombank.
- European natural gas prices spiked ~10% as headlines hit; however, few additional details are known.
- The update follows reports Wednesday that Russia and European customers were set to agree to terms for USD or Euro payments; any halt to Russian gas flows would provide a tailwind for gas exporters to Europe like Cheniere (LNG), and Shell (SHEL), as well as domestic producers like Equinor (EQNR), Vermillion (VET) and NRT (NRT).