WWE grapples its way into traditional TV shows
Mar. 31, 2022 9:41 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)NFLX, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.1%) is moving into fictionalized TV, with its first such shows set to appear on Netflix (NFLX -0.7%) and NBCUniversal outlets (CMCSA +0.3%).
- A Spanish-language comedy, Contra Las Cuerdas, will appear on Netflix in Mexico, the WSJ notes. And Pinned, a "mogul-family drama" similar to HBO's Succession, will be available in some form from NBCUniversal - owner of Peacock (the WWE's exclusive streaming home), though it's not clear where Pinned will appear yet, the WSJ notes.
- The new programming marks a new revenue stream beyond the company's longtime media focus on live wrestling events and related documentary and reality content.
- Along with the scripted shows, WWE is partnering with horror specialists Blumhouse to develop The United States Vs. Vince McMahon, a dramatized miniseries about the government's indictment of WWE CEO McMahon in 1994 for allegedly supplying steroids to company wrestlers.
- The news comes ahead of Saturday's WrestleMania, WWE's annual marquee event, set to air on Peacock.