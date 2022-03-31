WWE grapples its way into traditional TV shows

WWE SummerSlam 2015

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.1%) is moving into fictionalized TV, with its first such shows set to appear on Netflix (NFLX -0.7%) and NBCUniversal outlets (CMCSA +0.3%).
  • A Spanish-language comedy, Contra Las Cuerdas, will appear on Netflix in Mexico, the WSJ notes. And Pinned, a "mogul-family drama" similar to HBO's Succession, will be available in some form from NBCUniversal - owner of Peacock (the WWE's exclusive streaming home), though it's not clear where Pinned will appear yet, the WSJ notes.
  • The new programming marks a new revenue stream beyond the company's longtime media focus on live wrestling events and related documentary and reality content.
  • Along with the scripted shows, WWE is partnering with horror specialists Blumhouse to develop The United States Vs. Vince McMahon, a dramatized miniseries about the government's indictment of WWE CEO McMahon in 1994 for allegedly supplying steroids to company wrestlers.
  • The news comes ahead of Saturday's WrestleMania, WWE's annual marquee event, set to air on Peacock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.