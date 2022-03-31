US Ecology gains after HSR waiting period for Republic Services deal expires
Mar. 31, 2022 9:48 AM ETUS Ecology, Inc. (ECOL), RSGCLH, WMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) rose 1% after the HSR waiting period for the company's $48/share sale to Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) expired.
- The deal is expected to close during Q2, subject to approval of US Ecolog's (ECOL) holders and remaining closing conditions, according to a statement from the companies.
- Republic Services (RSG) agreed to buy US Ecology (ECOL) for $48/share last month. The deal comes after competitor Waste Management (WM) purchased Advanced Disposal Services for $4.6B in 2020.
- On Tuesday, ECOL set an April 26 date for its shareholder vote on the sale to RSG.
- Earlier this month, Clean Harbors (CLH) gains on report of potential interest from Waste Management.