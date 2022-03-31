Inspirato stock soars 20% in early action Thursday

Inspirato’s (ISPO) stock shot up 20% in early trading Thursday, with shares climbing nearly 30% over the past five sessions.

Shares of the luxury travel services company opened at $10.35. The stock most recently changed hands at $10.26, up 20%, at approximately 9:35 a.m. ET.

The company went public on Feb. 14 through a merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures. Shares of the newly combined company soared 40% during their market debut, but the stock has proven to be volatile and has declined 80% over the past 30 days.

Inspirato runs a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and professionally managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.

