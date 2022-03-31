Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it is seeking alternative sources of titanium so it can maintain ambitious plans to raise production for A320-family jets from the current ~40/month.

The planned ramp-up to a rate of 65/month by mid-2023 is Airbus' number one priority, European sales chief Wouter Van Wersch told Bloomberg; the planemaker relies on Russia for about half its supply of titanium sponge, creating the potential for disruption if shipments are interrupted.

For now, the European Union has allowed Airbus to keep buying Russian titanium, while U.S. rival Boeing has suspended purchases.

Separately, Qatar Airways said surface flaws on Airbus A350 jets causes a risk of the fuel tanks igniting, in the latest development in a bitter legal dispute which will be fully aired in a London court next month.

The new accusation is the latest in a dispute which kicked off when Qatar Airways sued Airbus late last year over surface quality issues with A350 jets.