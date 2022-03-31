First Internet Bank is the latest to remove overdraft fees
Mar. 31, 2022 10:04 AM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)ALLY, COF, JPM, TD, BAC, MTB, RFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In an effort to enhance customers' experience, First Internet Bank (NASDAQ:INBK) on Thursday has eliminated overdraft fees on personal and small business deposit accounts.
- INBK has joined a slew of lenders that have recently either removed or reduced overdraft fees, including Regions Bank (RF), M&T Bank (MTB), Bank of America (BAC), TD Bank (TD), JPMorgan (JPM), Capital One Financial (COF) and Ally Bank (ALLY).
- "By removing overdraft fees, we give our customers more peace of mind when managing their finances," said Nicole Lorch, president and chief operating officer of First Internet Bank. Simply put, we think it is the right decision and the way banking should be.”
- In January, First Internet Bank expanded its banking as a service offerings.