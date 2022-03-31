Mullen Automotive pushes higher again as social media interest stays elevated

Mar. 31, 2022

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) added another 3.8% gain in early trading on Thursday following yesterday's big move higher.

The push higher appears to be tied to Mullen CEO David Michery teasing an upcoming announcement of customer van order from a major Fortune 500 company.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) has been one of the most actively discussed stocks on Stocktwits all week and has a high level of short interest outstanding on it, which increases the chances for a short squeeze.

Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) bottomed out at $0.52 in February before beginning to recover, but are still a far way off from the November highs above $10.

Wall Street is not widely covering Mullen Automotive (MULN) due to its small market cap, but Seeking Alpha Qingshan Capital Management has a recent breakdown on the EV stock.

